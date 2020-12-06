……says all ports activities nationwide will be crippled

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN announced that the three days warning strike to protest the total take-over of the Apapa- Oshodi Expressway by heavy-duty trucks that have been inflicting untold hardship on other road users, would now start on Wednesday, December 9, instead of today as earlier started.

President General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, told Vanguard that the two days shit was to allow for the sensitization of other stakeholders in the Maritime sector who had been disturbed since the planned shut down of the ports’ operations became public.

According to him, “we have decided to put the warning strike on hold till Wednesday December 9, to sensitise other stakeholders in the ports why we have to embark on the warning strike. Since the information became public, many of them have been calling and begging for time.

They insisted that they are not against our action because the seemingly intractable gridlock is also affecting them and that they are indeed in total support of our planned action. But they said it is too sudden and pleaded that we give them time to prepare. So, we have decided to give them two days to prepare. Consequently, the warning strike will now start on Wednesday, December 9, instead of tomorrow (today) as earlier resolved.”

Leaders of the Union while giving reasons on Friday why members would withdraw their services nationwide and embark on three -day industrial action, said they were disenchanted by the deplorable state of the access roads to the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports which had claimed several lives and caused incalculable man-hour loss among other dangers as a result of unending gridlock.

The three-day warning strike is one of the resolutions of the Union’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held in Lagos.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting by the President-General and Secretary-General of the Union, Prince Adeyanju Adewale and Felix Akingboye, respectively, among others, said ” The National Executive Council, NEC, in-Session wishes to draw the attention of the Federal Government once again to the deplorable state of the access roads to the Lagos Seaports, and the dangers this pose to lives and properties. To avoid the continuous and unnecessary deaths as well as loss of man hour on the failed roads, the NEC in- Session calls on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to urgently fix the access roads and make them motorable.

“The NEC in-Session unanimously approves the Central Working Committee, CWC recommendation that the Union proceeds on a three-day warning strike to bring to the public space our disappointment over the total neglect of the access roads to Lagos Ports by successive government and the urgent need for government to repair the roads.”

Speaking more on the the planned three day warning strike, Adewale told Vanguard that “the three-day warning strike will be total. We cannot continue like this. From Second Rainbow to the ports in the last three weeks, it takes not less than five to seven hours to access the ports depending on when you get trapped. When you are leaving the ports, you even spend more hours from the ports to the same second rainbow. A lot of innocent lives have been lost, many have been maimed by hoodlums who rob and dispose victims off their belongings.

“At the end of the three day warning strike, the response of government will determine our next line of action. On daily basis our members going to work, go through torture , and go through more tortuous experiences on their ways home after work. Many of them do no get home until 12 am or more. The same thing happens to other road users on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. Many businesses have relocated out of Apapa and its environs to neigbhouring countries because of the failed access roads. The implications are huge to the Nigerian economy and employment creation. The government must address the condition of the roads and find lasting solution to the gridlock.”

Earlier, in his welcome address to the NEC, Prince Adewale, had lamented that “the deplorable state of access roads to Lagos Ports leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It has not only affected businesses, but the revenue of government. We are not talking about the loss of lives, properties, and the health implications of the unending gridlock occasioned by the total take over of the access roads heavy duty trucks such as containerised trucks , fuel tankers and others.

