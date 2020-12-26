Sentry

During the week, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said 200 security officers would be deployed to clear the route leading to Tin Can and Apapa ports in Lagos State.

Workers’ unions at the ports had threatened to go on strike if the government failed to address gridlock on the route. But rather than elicit happiness from workers and people of the state, the minister’s promise of more security men has been attracting jeers and worries. This is because many are of the opinion that security men, rather than solve the problem, will only add to it.

Sentry gathered that the skepticism may not be unconnected with allegations that security personnel deployed to tackle gridlock over the years have always turned themselves to toll collectors, making brisk money from the melee while the tanker drivers continue to flout the rules.

As long as tanker drivers and other unruly motorists are willing to grease the palms of soldiers and policemen, the gridlock will not be tackled. So, the promise of more security may turn out to mean more problems for us on that route,” a worried resident lamented to Sentry.