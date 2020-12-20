By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has charged APM Terminals to allow China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, the Contractor handling the Ebuta Metta – Apapa seaports railway extension project access to ensure its completion by January, 2021.

Amaechi who stated this during an inspection of the terminal, said the January date for the commissioning of Apapa extention railway and the Lagos-Ibadan rail line remain sacrosanct, hence the appeal for cooperation from all stakeholders.

He said: “We have already told the President that we are commissioning in January. Now, I am working towards that time. We must achieve that.”

“The moment we begin movement of cargo from Lagos to Ibadan, then the Lagos gridlock will reduce drastically and that’s my objective in January.”

Amaechi had earlier at the Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta and Olodo sub stations inspected ongoing works and reiterated his commitment to the 2021 timeline for the delivery of the project.

Earlier, the Country Manager of APM Terminal, Klaus Laursen, showed the Minister round the monitoring station which gives real time information on what is happening in all sections of the terminal, saying ” the essence is to have it here to control and monitor cargoes coming in and going out of the terminal.”

According to him, they decided to introduce one in Nigeria as it is the trend in Shanghai, China and other global cities where similar operations take place.

While acknowledging the fact that the terminal is not where it is supposed to be, Laursen, said they were putting the right facilities in place to encourage productivity.

The Minister was accompanied on the inspection tour by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation; Engr. Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC; Engr. Mohammed Babakobi, Director of Railway Transport Services; Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation amongst others.

