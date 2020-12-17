Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia State chapter has urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to play according to rule in the Saturday’s elections in the state.

Addressing party faithful at the State Party Secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, during the inauguration and swearing of the State Working Committee, non-working committee, LGA party chairmen and issuing of flags to LGA chairmanship candidates, the state party chairman, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa said that the party will not be intimidated by PDP as the ruling party in the state.

This is even as he stated that the party (APC), is more grounded than the ruling party; a situation Nwankpa said is causing jittery among the PDP.

He further warned, “If they want to rig, let them do it at the polls. We don’t want them to write the results.

“The only thing is for them to play to the rules or we will drag them to court.”

Nwankpa assured that APC will not do anything to undermine the security of the state as the security and development of the state is their priority, not minding political differences.

The Abia APC boss advised them not to lose focus, and commended their dogged spirit, capacity, zeal and loyalty, informing them that following their victory over Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC which is not a revenue yielding outfit, ABSIEC forms have been released to the APC free of charge, assuring that the party is in the race to win the seats.

It would be recalled that Abia APC had gone to court to challenge the ABSIEC decision to sell screening forms to parties, stating it was the prerogative of parties, not ABSIEC.

The court had granted APC the request, adding that no APC member will be disqualified, or charged any money by the state electoral body.