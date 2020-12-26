Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday urged all patriots to emulate the progressive traits of the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, who turns 59 on Saturday.

The party also eulogized the progressive credentials of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara on his 53rd birthday.

The commendations were contained in a congratulatory message by the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Saturday to the two leaders.

The party noted both Governor Bagudu and Right Honourable Dogara have exhibited a high sense of commitment towards human development and the Nigerian project.

In the statement, Akpanudoedehe commended Gov. Bagudu’s uncommon vision and participatory leadership displayed in managing the affairs of Kebbi State and the PGF.

The party also extol the progressive credentials of Dogara, the former Speaker, whom the party said has shown himself as a patriotic and grassroots politician.

It prayed for good health and wisdom for the two leaders in their efforts at undertaking public and private endevours

The statement reads: “In the governance of Kebbi State and contributions to the growth of the APC and the PGF he leads, Governor Bagudu has displayed uncommon vision and participatory leadership which has positively impacted on the human capital development of the state and strengthened the party and PGF, in line with its progressive ideals.

“In his exemplary private and public dealings, the APC is proud to identify with Dogara who has shown himself as a patriotic and grassroots politician. Dogara has constantly displayed time-honoured attributes of decency, transparency, hard work, Integrity and a people-centric posture.

“Undoubtedly, Dogara’s recent return to the APC is a major signpost that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is achieving its core mandate to reposition the party, address grievances and achieve true reconciliations across party ranks.

“While the APC family prays for Bagudu and Dogara’s good health and wisdom to undertake their public and private endevours, We are assured that they will be always ready to undertake assignments to reposition and strengthen our great party.”