By Peter Okutu – Abakaliiki

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Onicha Local Government Area and Chairman, Forum of southeast APC LGA Chairmen, Hon. Okoro Agwu Uchenna has assured all those who recently decamped to the Party that they will not be left out in the administration of the Party in the LGA.

Uchenna who commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for joining the fold of the APC in the State stated that his leadership at LGA level would remain committed to supporting the administration of Governor Umahi not minding the antics of his political opponents.

The Chairman of APC in Onicha LGA stated this in a Press Release personally signed him.

“With great joy, I wish to formally address the press concerning the recent happenings in our great party the APC in Ebonyi State and Onicha LGA in particular.

“That I commend His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi fnse, fnate the Executive Governor Ebonyi State on the bold step he took in joining the ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS APC. We most heartily commend him on this voyage as he has now connected Ebonyi State to the centre.

“That the All Progressives Congress, APC Onicha LGA under my humble Leadership is committed to supporting the administration of His Excellency Governor David Nweze Umahi.

“In the same vein, I welcome all the new entrants into our fold in Onicha LGA, especially those who alongside Governor David Nweze Umahi defected to our great party ranging from Hon. Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa – the Rt. Honourable Deputy Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly and His colleague Hon. Chukwuma Igwe, Members of the State Executive Council of Ebonyi State Government from our LGA, the Executive Chairman, Onicha LGA amongst others. We assure them they will be duely carried along in the scheme of things of our great party the APC.

“We encourage our new entrants to avail themselves the opportunity of being registered officially during the forthcoming registration exercise of our party billed for next year.

“Let me maintain that the leadership of the party under my humble self will not condone any form of indiscipline, division, disloyalty, and rancour as we call on the members of our great party both old and new to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution of the party.

“We shall not hesitate to convoke the relevant sections of the Constitution of the Party to discipline any erring member.

“Conclusively, I wish all our party faithful a memorable Christmas Celebrations and Prosperous New Year ahead.”

He further called on members of the party to use the yuletide season to draw closer to God.

Vanguard News Nigeria