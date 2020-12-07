The house of the Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Abba Yaro, on Monday, came under serious attack following the invasion of angry youths.

The youths who were angry about the death of one of them who worked as a security guard in the chairman’s house, invaded the residence, reportedly destroying windows, air conditioners and cars.

A resident of the area simply identified as Madam Tinna told Nigerian Tribune that the youths went on a rampage to avenge the death of one of them who worked as the APC Chairman’s security guard.

According to her, all hell was let loose after the youths in the area found the body of a young man who worked as a security guard in the chairman’s house hung on a tree.

She said:

“This morning we saw the body of one of the APC Chairman’s security guards on a tree and upon inquiry, it was learned that he had been electrocuted while trying to cut down a branch of a tree that is close to a high tension wire.

“But youths were furious and invaded the man’s house pulled down the gate and destroyed the house.”

In reaction to the development, the APC Chairman said that he did not know what happened only to be woken up by the noise of people around his house.

He said when he made efforts to find out what happened, he was informed that one of his security guards who tried to cut down the branch of a tree was electrocuted.

Comrade Yaro said:

“When I asked the other security man, he told me that he warned the man against going to cut the branch of the tree and that the man said he knew how he would cut it, only for him to be electrocuted.

“We were in the process of sorting out things when youths came in their numbers, pulled down the gate and entered the house and destroyed it. You can all see all that was destroyed.

The APC chairman applauded Governor Samuel Ortom’s prompt visit and intervention which he said saved his family members from an attack.

