Gbade Ogunwale and Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday countered the claim by the Presidency that the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a clean sweep of seats in Saturday’s legislative by-elections.

In a statement by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition claimed that of the six senatorial by-elections, the PDP won three.

The party said: “Moreover, the PDP is in clear lead in Zamfara… Indeed, no well-meaning Nigerian can truly support such a corrupt party and incompetent government that has not only failed but has also roundly betrayed our nation, looted our treasury, destroyed our pride as a country and brought so much hardship and suffering to the people in a space of five years.

“As a party, the PDP asserts that since Mr. President has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC national secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of our nation.”

But the ruling party on Monday said the victory it recorded at Saturday’s legislative by-elections across the country affirmed its position as the only party with true national appeal.

Its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said APC’s victory proved wrong the warped narrative the opposition tried to sell.

Nabena said: “From Imo, Bauchi, Lagos, Plateau and other states where Saturday’s concurrent legislative by-elections were conducted across the country, the massive electoral victories recorded by the APC is a solid display and pointer that the APC remains the only political party with a true national appeal and acceptance by Nigerians, across geo-political zones and sundry groupings.

“As a governing party, the APC does not take the massive national support for granted. This is indeed a true demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government he leads remains massively popular with Nigerians, despite the warped narrative some opposition partisans try to sell.

“The President Buhari-led APC administration is further buoyed by this national support to improve the lives of Nigerians, genuinely address our challenges and overall better our dear country.”