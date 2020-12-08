Yobe State Governor and APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Baderu; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule and Minister of Justice and Attorney, Abubakar Malami during the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dissolved all party organs at wards, states, local and zonal party structures.

The party also extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

NEC, the highest decision-making body of the party also expelled Ntufam Hilliard Eta, vice-chairman south-south, for failing to withdraw a suit he instituted against the caretaker committee.

These decisions were taken on Tuesday at an emergency meeting the of the committee which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other party chieftains.

While all party organs at polling units, wards, local governments, states and zonal levels have been dissolved by NEC, such members are to constitute caretaker committees.

NEC also directed new members of APC to be granted waivers so they can contest for elections without having to wait for two years which was done previously.

Meanwhile, President Buhari urged NEC to adopt all the proposals of the party’s caretaker committee and grant all the necessary approvals necessary to rebuild the party.

Buhari said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said further that the party must produce leaders who will not inherit the problems that led to the dissolution of the last national working committee of the party.