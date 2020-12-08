The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

APC leadership took the decision at a meeting in Aso Rock, Abuja on Tuesday.

The committee also dissolved all party organs at polling units, ward, local government, state and zonal levels and such members to constitute caretaker committees.

NEC directed new members of APC to be granted waivers so they can contest for elections without having to wait for two years which was done previously.

APC leadership urged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to politicize insecurity but to collaborate with the government to end the insurgency affecting the country.

