Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress not to shy away from accepting the fact that the APC-led Federal Government has failed Nigerians.

Wike said it was not enough for members of the Progressives Governors Forum to acknowledge the worsening security situation across the country without admitting to the failure of its federal leadership.

Wike said, “I hear the Progressive Governors Forum saying that there is insecurity. Who is responsible? They should come out openly and say that the party in power has failed. Nigerians gave a mandate to APC at the Federal Government level and therefore, they must own up that they have failed Nigerians.

“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. The economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.

“The other day, in Katsina State, they took about 400. The next day, they said they took 84. Now again they said they’ve taken a village head, the wife, and 14 people in Katsina State.

“When there was a problem in this State (Rivers), about the level of kidnapping, I shouted but nobody listened to us. They said it was politics and that we were killing APC people. I said when you introduce politics to security, the consequences will be great.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde said, “Indeed, all right-minded people like to identify with progress irrespective of their personal feeling towards the initiator. True, we have a unique privilege of grooming a new crop of people who will see governance as service. We have remained too long where people see public coffers as an extension of their personal accounts.

“At the next circle of the election in 2023, Nigerians will show that they have learnt something from the event of this year, 2020 and those electoral decisions have consequences.”