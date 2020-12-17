Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors under the platform of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a role model and a source of inspiration to the nation.

In a congratulatory message to the President on his 78th birthday anniversary in Abuja on Thursday, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the nation is proud of the patriotic leadership commitment of the President.

According to Bagudu, “the Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 78th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians. We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration.

“78 Hearty Cheers Mr. President,” the statement concluded.