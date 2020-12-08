President Muhammadu Buhari, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, other APC governors during the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja on December 8, 2020.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held an emergency virtual meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC had late November scheduled the meeting to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership.

The National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, led other members of the party’s NEC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, into the meeting.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives were in attendance physically.

Also, governors of the party, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, also attended the meeting physically.