Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State has said that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unable to resolve its internal feud between now and 2023, it might lose the state.

At the inauguration of Jigawa APC caretaker committee at the party’s secretariat in Dutse, the governor stated: “I am watching those of you meeting with other factions. You have got enough of my patience; I will no longer tolerate that again.

“If we allow our personal interest to influence our collective interest, I am assuring you, we are going to lose; and by then, my tenure would have elapsed.”

According to him, if APC loses Jigawa, he will go back to his business.

“I am a businessman, I can travel all over the world without even holding a bag, except for convenience,” he stated.

He called on splinter groups within the party to join him in moving the APC forward.

Charging the new executives to be committed to the development of the party, the governor assured them that a waiver is underway for them to continue leading the party beyond the constitutional limit.

But the embattled Jigawa APC chairman, Habibu Sara, said: “We are aware of Governor Abubakar’s plan to destroy our party because he has no relevance after leaving office in 2023.”

Sara, who was sacked on the instruction of the governor, added that all plans by the governor to kill APC in Jigawa would fail.

His words: “We have politicians who can even perform better than him, not a businessman who sees the governorship seat as an opportunity to promote his personal interest.”

He wondered how an elected governor, instead of supporting his party to victory, could be predicting defeat for the party, stressing that APC would retain Jigawa come 2023 while promising to remain loyal despite all the odds.