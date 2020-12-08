File photo of APC former National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its former National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, from the party.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai disclosed this on Tuesday after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the ruling party, the decision followed Eta’s inability to withdraw all law cases against the APC.

The ruling party also extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

The committee also dissolved all party organs at polling units, wards, local governments, states and zonal levels and such members to constitute caretaker committees.

NEC directed new members of APC to be granted waivers so they can contest for elections without having to wait for two years which was done previously.

On insecurity, the committee asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to politicize the issue but to collaborate with the government to end the insurgency affecting the country.

The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Others included Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu among several others.

Earlier, President Buhari asked the leaders of APC to respect party decisions.