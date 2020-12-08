All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

The committee also dissolved all party organs at polling units, wards, local governments, states and zonal levels and such members to constitute caretaker committees.

NEC directed new members of APC to be granted waivers so they can contest for elections without having to wait for two years which was done previously.

The committee urged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to politicize insecurity but to collaborate with the government to end the insurgency affecting the country.

APC had in late November scheduled the meeting to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership.

The National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, led other members of the party’s NEC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, into the meeting.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives were in attendance physically.

Also, governors of the party, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, also attended the meeting physically.