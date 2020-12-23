The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee on Wednesday voided the purported suspension of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State.

The Igo Aguma-led faction of the Rivers State chapter of the party had announced the suspension of the minister, Senator Andrew Uchendu, and the former APC National Deputy Secretary, Victor Giadom among others over alleged anti-party activities.

However, the APC National Secretariat, in a letter signed by the Head, Legal Services of the APC, Dare Oketade, on Wednesday, described the suspension as a nullity and of no effect because the persons behind the action were impostures who stood the risk of sanctions.

In the letter titled: “Purported Suspension of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Sen. Andrew Uchendu and Expulsion of Chief Hon. Victor Giadom,” addressed to Igo Aguma, cautioned the faction against further acts capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

The party said its attention was drawn to the action purportedly taken by impostors claiming to be party officials at the ward level. The party national leadership said it needed to make clarifications in order to correct certain misconceptions.

The letter read in part, “We have checked through our records at the National Secretariat and found out that those persons are not officers of the party in Rivers State.

“I am therefore directed by the National Chairman, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to notify you, for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State chapter of the APC is led by Hon. Isaac Ogbobula, who was duly sworn in at the National Secretariat of the party on December 2020, by virtue of the National Executive Committee meeting held at the Council chamber of Aso Rock Abuja.”

It further read, “By the above, I wish to draw you and other party members in Rivers State attention to the consequences of impersonation both within the constitutions of our party and laws of Nigeria.

“The party will not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary measures should any member of the party in Rivers State continue to take steps in impersonating the recognised state caretaker committee led by Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula or any of his Local Government Ward Executives.”