A flag of the APC.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country.

Senator John Udoedehe, who is the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, announced this on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, has been postponed till the second week of January 2021.

Senator Udoedehe explained that the party took the decision was taken due to the yuletide season and to ensure full participation of all members in various parts of the country.

He added that the decision followed the endorsement of key stakeholders of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC caretaker national secretary made the announcement two days after the party held an emergency National Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

At the meeting which held on Tuesday, the party’s NEC adopted some resolutions which included the extension of the tenure of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party by another six months.

With the extension of the tenure of the committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the members will continue with their duty until June 30, 2021.

The party had also resolved to dissolve its structures at the polling unit, ward, local government, zonal, and state levels, although members of the dissolved executives were asked to serve as the caretaker committee members.

It granted a waiver to all new members of the party and others planning to join its fold from various political platforms to allow them contest for elections without having to wait for two years, as was done previously.