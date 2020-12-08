The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has rejected the results of December 5, 2020, Isiuzo State Constituency election, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to name its candidate, MacDonald Okwor, winner of the poll.

INEC had declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze, winner of the election.

The election was conducted following the death of a former representative of the constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze, who was Amaka’s husband.

However, members of the APC from Isiuzo Council Area, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest at the INEC office in Enugu.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Chief Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, said the result declared by the electoral umpire was unacceptable to them, insisting that the outcome of the exercise did not reflect the people’s votes in the area.

He said APC victory in the election was ‘stolen’, alleging that INEC ad-hoc staff collaborated with those who manipulated the exercise and that majority of the people voted for the APC, but they used thugs to chase them away and changed the results.

Okwor, however, said he believed INEC’s assurances that the election would be free and fair, lamenting that APC’s agents were chased out and were disallowed from witnessing the collation of results.

He added that the election was marred by all manners of irregularities including multiple voting and massive thumbs printing, adding that some APC supporters got bodily injuries and that he was weighing legal options to get justice.

When contacted, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Emeka Ononamadu, expressed surprise that APC members were protesting against the results, saying: Why are they protesting? Their agents were present when the results were collated, counted, and announced.”

