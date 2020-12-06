The APC Candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial Election, Tokunbo Abiru has been declared the winner of the poll which held o December 5, 2020. Credit: @TokunboAbiru

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed on their victories in the just-concluded bye-elections and believes the development shows the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party to beat in the country’s commercial nerve centre.

Abiru and Saheed were declared winners of the bye-elections in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State Constituency II respectively.

“Your emergence as federal and state lawmakers is a validation of peoples’ confidence in our dear party, the APC,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

“Right from the commencement of the process, we never doubted that Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed would win the elections based on their credibility and the massive campaigns in all the nooks and crannies of Kosofe II Constituency and Lagos East Senatorial District.

“The victory of the two candidates of our party in the by-elections clearly showed that APC remains a party to beat in Lagos, based on her achievements in the State since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that past governments in Lagos State have put the welfare of the people on the front burner. He said this has led to “several people-oriented programmes. This has continued to manifest in the voting patterns in the State.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, declared the result at the Somolu collation centre on Sunday.

Saheed, on the other hand, garnered 12,494 votes to beat his rival, Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP who got 2,068 votes.