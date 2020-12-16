All Progressives Congress (APC) says security agencies in Nigeria have the will, commitment and training to tackle insecurity in the country.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described as sad the abduction of 500 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS )Kankara in Katsina State on Dec. 11.

He, however, said that as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration work harder to improve the security situation in the country,there was need for security agencies to dig deeper.

“Security agencies should do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn across the country.

“They should therefore demonstrate this commitment by more robustly going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime,” he said.

Buni assured Nigerians that the APC would continue to work with the Federal Government, security agencies and other stakeholders to address and improve the country’s security situation.

He called on Nigerians to continue to partner with the government and security agencies so that together, they could restore peace and sanity across the country.

He prayed that the ongoing efforts to free the abducted students would be successful and charged the country`s security agencies to work harder to improve their security network.

“There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths.

“Last Friday, the nation learnt of the grim and sad news that more than 500 students were abducted from GSSS Kankara in Katsina State.

“On Sunday, the nation learnt again that more than 330 of those students were still missing,’’ Buni said.

He said this was a particularly sad and difficult moment not just for the families of the students and the government and people of Katsina state, but for the entire country.

Buni prayed for the victims and their families as well as the government and people of Katsina State.

He said the abduction brought to mind the sad incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe a few years ago.

He recalled that the students who were studying and working hard to become tomorrow’s leaders were abducted by insurgents and made to go through appallingly harrowing experiences.

Vanguard News Nigeria