The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into mourning following the death of a chieftain of the party and a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in the state, Chief Enock Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa (EKO) Ajiboso.

Ajiboso who died at the age of 68 was also a former Chairman of Agege Local Government.

It was gathered that the chieftain died in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

A close associate to Ajiboso who wanted his identity masked confirmed the development to Vanguard, while the APC publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a brief statement, described the death as shocking and unfortunate.

Prior to his death, the chieftain was the Eesa of Inisa land, the highest traditional stool in the town after that of the monarch ruler of the town.

While his family is yet to confirm this development to the media, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Being a retired banker and having occupied various political offices, Ajiboso was the first man to be elected twice as Chairman of Agege Local Government. He was also the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in the state and the National Treasurer of the national body.

During the administration of Babatunde Fashola, the late chieftain served as Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives where he handled various tasks in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos.

