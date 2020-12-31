By Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

Barring a last-minute change, the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress will hold on or before June 30, 2021, as the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise begin in two weeks’ time.

Indication to this was contained in a New Year message jointly signed by the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Senator James John Akpanudoedehe and released in Abuja on Thursday.

The party in the statement titled “New Year Message, Rebuilding our Party for a Stronger Democracy” said that the reconstitution of the party’s leadership at all levels will commence immediately after the registration exercise.

To this end, the Caretaker Committee said it will engage some competent party leaders to serve in actualising the various programmes as it also promised to release a detailed timetable of activities leading to the national convention very soon.

The three-page statement reads in part: “Our party’s membership registration/revalidation will be followed by activities for the party’s leadership reconstitution at all levels, from Ward, Local Government, States to National. Ahead of all that, the Caretaker Committee will release a detailed timetable for all activities very soon. And ahead of the Congresses and National Convention, competent party leaders will be invited to serve in Committees to ensure that the mandate of NEC is achieved before June 30, 2021.”

The party leadership assured members of their commitment at ensuring that the party is returned to members as envisioned by it’s founding fathers, the statement added that efforts will be made to ensure that the various congresses and National Convention will be democratic and transparent.

“As a party, we want to assure all our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering. Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials. Other important requirements, which will include the review of our rules and other operational requirements, which are needed to make our party and our elected representatives more accountable to Nigerians will be considered and all the necessary steps required will be taken.

“A democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party, APC, to strengthen our democracy.”

The party then congratulated all Nigerians for the commencement of a new year despite all the challenges encountered in 2020, especially the dreaded novel global Coronavirus (Covid-19); which nearly ran nations of the world aground.

It however expressed confidence that the federal government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria back to pre-Covid-19 normal conditions.