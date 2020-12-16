By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday urged security agencies to do better in securing the country.

The Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni said the weekend’s abduction of pupils in a Katsina school was a difficult moment for the country.

He said in a statement that the abduction was reminiscent of the sad incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states.

The party said: “As the Buhari administration works harder to improve the security situation in the country, the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn all across the country.

“There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths.

“The APC believes that the security agencies have the will, commitment, and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.”