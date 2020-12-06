The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Femi Saheed of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s by-election for Kosofe constituency 2 of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Iyinola Oni, INEC Local Government Collation Officer for the by-election in Kosofe, declared the result at the collation centre in Agidi Comprehensive School, Agbonyi-Ketu at 5.35 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Mr Oni of the Department of Geography, University of Lagos, the APC candidate polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Sikiru Alebiosu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,068 votes.

He said that AA got 31, votes, ADC, 90 votes, AAC 97, LP 21, NNPP 14 and NRM 8 out of the 15,124 total votes cast in the state constituency by-election.

The winner, Femi Saheed, told NAN after he was declared the winner that he would ensure good representation to his people.