The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Katsina State Dr. Ibrahim Aminu Kurami has emerged winner of Saturday’s concluded Bakori State Constituency Bye-election.

Kurami scored 20,444 votes to defeat his closest PDP candidate, Alhaji Aminu Magaji who polled 11,356 votes

The Returning Officer, Professor A. D. Kankia while declaring the APC candidate the winner of the election at the INEC collation center in Bakori on Sunday announced that APC is leading with 9090 votes.

This particular by-election which was conducted to fill the vacancy created following the death of the member representing the area in the Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulrazak Tsiga was contested by 13 political parties among which are the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Accord Party, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP among others.

Dr. Ibrahim Aminu Kurami who is the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC is contesting against Aminu Magaji of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP along other 11 contestants.

Although there was a generally low turnout of voters amidst tight security arrangements throughout the voting process, the election was conducted across 172 polling units, 11 wards and 9 voting points of the Constituency.

At Kabomo Ward, APC scored 1621 votes, PDP scored 687 with

Accord Party scoring 10 votes.

While at Jargaba Ward, APC scored 1830, PDP 1145 and Accord Party scored 07 votes.

While at Bakori (A), APC polled 1215, PDP polled 852 and Accord Party scored

17 votes.

At Bakori (B), APC scored 1767, PDP scored 1269 and Accord Party scored 15 votes.

Similarly at Tsiga Ward, APC scored 1989 and PDP scored 987 while Accord Party scored 07 votes.

While at Barde/Kwantakwaram ward, APC scored 2150, PDP scored 1192 and Accord Party scored 09 votes.

At Kandarawa Ward, APC scored 1004, PDP scored 818 and Accord Party scored 2 votes.

At Kakumi Ward, APC scored 1368, PDP scored 1111 and Accord Party scored

06 votes.

At Guga Ward, APC scored 1648, PDP scored 963 and Accord Party scored 09 votes.

Similarly at Dawanmusa Ward, APC scored 1388, PDP scored 966 while Accord Party scored 05 votes.

Lastly at Kurami/Yankwani Ward, APC scored 4466, PDP scored 1366 while Accord Party scored 30 votes.

In total, APC scored a total of 20, 446 votes, PDP scored 11, 356 votes while Accord Party scored 117 votes.