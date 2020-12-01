Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the level of insecurity and economic challenges in the country. Suleman described the Buhari-led administration as the worst government ever in Nigeria.

Suleman was speaking against the backdrop of the slain 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State last Saturday. Boko Haram were reported to have first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats.

He recalled that Buhari rode to power on the promises of fighting corruption, insecurity, and improving Nigeria’s economy.

In a tweet, Apostle Suleman lamented that the current government had failed to fulfill its promises to Nigerians. He said via his twitter handle,

“@APOSTLESULEMAN

4 point of agenda of this govt was anti-corruption,security,economy and employment..Right now,insecurity at its peak,economy in shambles,corruption is monumental,unemployment maximal…Worst government ever..may God never let us see this kind again…”

Following the death of the rice farmers, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said the farmers had no military clearance to be on the rice farms when the attack happened. Expectedly, this was greeted by outrage on social media as many Nigerians lambasted him for blaming the dead.

But Shehu attempted to clarify his message saying, “My suggestion in the earlier news report is that the military had not certified those areas as being free of landmines and terrorists’ intrusions. Whether there are processes for getting licences or commissions, it is not for me, the military is in a better position to describe those processes.”

Also the death of the rice farmers renewed calls by several Nigerians who want the president to rejig the country’s security architecture, Shehu said the decision to sack or retain any of the service chiefs is entirely the president’s.

The presidential spokesman said, “The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his own determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long.”

