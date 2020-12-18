Daily News

Appeal Court orders substituted service on Dickson

 Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

THE Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted an application to serve Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) the Notice of Appeal and Appellant’s Brief of Argument by substituted means.

The application, which was moved by the applicant’s lawyer, E. A. Aluzu, prayed the court to order substituted service on Dickson (third respondent) by pasting same at his last known address after attempts to serve him failed.

The suit, which was instituted by Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, was dismissed for want of jurisdiction.

Owoupele challenged Dickson’s eligibility to contest the senatorial by-election after allegedly submitting false information and documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

