Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted an application to serve Mr Seriake Dickson, senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, the Notice of Appeal and Appellant’s Brief of Argument by substituted means in Appeal No: CA/PH/455/2020.

The application which was moved by counsel for the applicant, E. A. Aluzu, prayed the court to order substituted service on the former Governor of Bayelsa State (third respondent) by pasting same at his last known address after several attempts to serve him with the appeal processes proved abortive.

The suit, which was instituted at the lower court by the plaintiff, Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, kinsman of Dickson was dismissed for want of jurisdiction.

Owoupele had joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Seriake Dickson as first, second and third respondents respectively.

Owoupele had challenged the eligibility of Dickson to contest the by-election after allegedly submitting false information and documents to INEC.