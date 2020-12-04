By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Owerri, sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and declared Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the rescheduled Imo North senatorial bye-election.

The judgment, which was delivered less than 24 hours to the bye-election, was read by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam.

The Court of Appeal roundly faulted the November 6, 2020, judgment that sacked Ibezim and announced Araraume as the candidate of APC, having won the party primary election.

It was the considered opinion of the Judge that the revalidation of Ibezim’s candidacy, was in tandem with the Electoral Act, having won the APC party primary, way back in September 2020. Justice Onyemenam ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately enlist Sir Ibezim’s name, as the APC candidate for the bye-election.

It would be recalled that the bye-election is expected to hold today, in the 64 wards across the six Local Government Areas that make up the senatorial zone.

They include, Okigwe, Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma, Isiala-Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Onuimo local government councils.

