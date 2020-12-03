The group said that attempts to resolve the issue with Apple out of court were unsuccessful, therefore, it is seeking compensation of €60 ($72.30) on average for each consumer.

If the lawsuit succeeds, it could cost Apple €180 million ($217 million) in total based on Euroconsumers estimates of the number of devices affected.

Following an outcry by disgruntled iPhone users, Apple apologized and made battery replacements cheaper, but it has been accused in previous lawsuits and in the current case of deliberately slowing phones to encourage users to buy new ones, a practice the company denies.

“We have never and would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades, Apple said in a statement in response to the new lawsuits.

Cases will be filed by Euroconsumers associated organizations in Belgium and Spain. The organization says it expects to follow those with filings in Italy and Portugal in the coming weeks.

Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple €10 million ($12 million) in 2018 after finding it had misled consumers into installing the software updates on older iPhones without warning them about the effect on the device’s performance. In May, an administrative court in Italy confirmed the sanction after Apple lodged an appeal.