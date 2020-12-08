Senator Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie— Owerri

Imo State government has accused Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of propagating falsehood against Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Monday, said that contrary to the allegations by Araraume, Governor Uzodinma had built roads running into several kilometres.

Araraume had, in an interview, alleged that roads projects by the governor were not up to’ three metres.

However, Emelumba said the statement was a blatant falsehood aimed at denigrating the governor and whittling his influence.

He said the governor has completed more than 20 roads in a space of 11 months while several others are ongoing.

The commissioner listed some of the completed roads to include Aladima ring road, Ring roads behind Concord Hotel by St Thomas Moore Catholic Church and the dualised Douglas road.

Others, according to him are Oparanozie Street, Edede Street and MCC/Relief road while tens of roads are currently under construction.

Among those under construction, Emelumba said, include Awomama-Okwudor Road, Mgbidi-Orlu road, Mbonu ojike road, Chukwuma Nwoha road,Assumpta to hospital road and World Bank to Umuguma road.

The commissioner noted that the governor only last week flagged off the Owerri- Okigwe road and the Owerri-Orlu road which will gulp N55b and wondered whether Araraume actually knows what goes on Imo State.

He said it was instructive that Uzodinma was executing those roads in addition to discharging other responsibilities to the people of lmo State.

According to him, those residents in lmo appreciate what the governor had achieved in the areas of health, civil service, resuscitation of critical infrastructure and industry, including the empowerment of youths.

He dismissed as untrue, the claim by Araraume that he was more experienced than Uzodinma in politics.

The question should actually be where was Araraume in the 80s when Uzodinma was the youth leader of NPN and not somebody who was chairman of APP in 1999.

Describing Araraume as a serial political party defector, moving through APP, PDP, Accord, APGA, and APC, Emelumba urged him to refrain from heaping his political failure and frustration on the governor.

He said it was also laughable for Araraume to claim that Hon Frank Ibezim was not APC’s senatorial candidate for the just concluded Imo north senate elections when the Court of Appeal has affirmed his candidacy.

The man was talking of a judgment of a high court while a higher court had ruled on the matter. So, it is clear who is APC’ s candidate’ the commissioner argued.

Vanguard News Nigeria