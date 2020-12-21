The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has called for collaboration among built environment professionals.The newly elected NIA Chairman, Lagos State chapter, David Majekodunmi, who spoke at the inauguration of new executives, advised that each professional body should be allowed to perform their duties.

Majekodunmi also pledged to promote better relationship and advancement for architects in public service. He also promised to expand on the Lagos Architects Multi-purpose Co-operative Society, known as (LARCOOP) and rejuvenate the state’s building regulations, create an active engagement with government on built environment matters, among others.







Majekodunmi made the pledge during the end of year social event and inauguration of the newly NIA executives. He noted that NIA has always been responsive in times of societal challenges.







The NIA chairman added that his manifesto is hinged on the four aspects, education, practice, sustainability and advocacy. His words: “The good works carried out by the previous administrations will be continued, while we endeavor to take our great chapter to even greater heights by the vision enumerated.”