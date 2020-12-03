By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday inaugurated a nine-man Special Ministerial Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit and Expatriate Quota Administration.

At the inauguration, he said: “What we are gathered here to do resonates with the core mandate of this ministry in two ways. The first is economic development. Expatriate quotas are issued to usually foreign and (in some cases) Nigerian firms to enable them bring in high-level skilled manpower that is not readily available in the country.

“The permit is valid for two years at the first instance and renewable cumulatively for a maximum of 10 years, after which the expatriate returns to his or her country. During this period, at least two Nigerians should be groomed to take over from the expat.

“This policy attracts investments in our economy and brings with it a high-level manpower development and ensures technology transfer, if the grooming of Nigerian understudies was done in good faith.

“This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to provide 100 million jobs for Nigerians.”

Officials and members of the special task force the minister inaugurated are: Bola Ilori (Chairman), Mr. Olufunso Alabi (Secretary), Williams Akoporeha, Olawale Olagunju, Bimbo Daniyan, Mrs. Obianuju Ibegbulem, Ademola Adeyinka, and Mrs. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.