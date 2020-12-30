International News

Argentina Legalizes Abortion In Historic Senate Vote

Argentina’s Congress has legalised abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy, a ground-breaking move for a region that has some of the world’s most restrictive termination laws.

According to New York Times, senators voted in favour of the bill after a marathon session with 38 in favour, 29 against and one abstention.

Until now, abortions were only permitted in cases of rape or when the mother’s health was at risk.

The bill had been approved by the chamber of deputies earlier this month.

The Catholic church, which remains highly influential in Latin America, had opposed the move, calling on senators to reject the bill supported by centre-left president Alberto Fernández.

Large crowds of campaigners both for and against abortion had gathered outside congress in the capital Buenos Aires, following the debate on huge screens.

When the vote finally happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 30 December, there was jubilation in the pro-choice camp.

While Argentina’s powerful Catholic church, and its growing evangelical community, put up a strong opposition against this bill, it was Argentina’s mighty ‘green wave’ women’s movement that has been at the forefront of this change.

A grassroots feminist movement that has grown in influence in the past few years, its campaigning prevailed, overturning a law that had been in place since 1921.

Activists have campaigned for a change in the law for years, the passing came two years after senators narrowly voted against legalising abortion.

President Fernández had reintroduced it as one of his campaign promises, “I’m Catholic but I have to legislate for everyone, he argued.

The president also said providing free and legal abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy was a matter of public health as every year around 38,000 women are taken to hospital due to clandestine terminations and that since the restoration of democracy in 1983]more than 3,000 have died.

Alongside the legalisation of abortion, senators also voted in favour of a bill dubbed the ‘1,000-Day Plan’ which will provide better healthcare for pregnant women and mothers of young children.

After the vote, President Fernández tweeted: “today, we’re a better society, which widens women’s rights and guarantees public health.

Vilma Ibarra, who drafted the law, was overcome with emotion as she spoke after it passed: “never again will there be a woman killed in a clandestine abortion, she said crying.

Anti-abortion activists, who followed the proceedings but were separated from pro-choice activists by barriers, were dejected.

“The interruption of a pregnancy is a tragedy, It abruptly ends another developing life, said Inés Blas, a senator who voted against the law.

