The president also said providing free and legal abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy was a matter of public health as every year around 38,000 women are taken to hospital due to clandestine terminations and that since the restoration of democracy in 1983]more than 3,000 have died.

Alongside the legalisation of abortion, senators also voted in favour of a bill dubbed the ‘1,000-Day Plan’ which will provide better healthcare for pregnant women and mothers of young children.

After the vote, President Fernández tweeted: “today, we’re a better society, which widens women’s rights and guarantees public health.