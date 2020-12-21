Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez | CREDIT: ARIANA GRANDE/INSTAGRAM

Ariana Grande is getting married!

The American singer, 27, on Sunday announced her engagement to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez by showing off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram.

“Forever n then some,” Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her engagement ring. The engagement ring is a large diamond solitaire with a pearl to one side of the stone.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, made things Instagram official in June when she shared photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple had been dating since January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” an insider told PEOPLE in March.

Grande has kept her relationship with Gomez, largely private on purpose. In April, she wrote, “Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic. I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself.”

Grande was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.