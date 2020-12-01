The management of Arik Air said it has leased a Boeing 737-700 aircraft from Eznis Airways to boost its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eznis Airways is a scheduled and charter airline based in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Roy Ilegbodu, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the leased aircraft arrived in Nigeria on November 21.

Mr Ilegbodu said the aircraft, which would be deployed into service from Dec. 2, would enable Arik Air return to some routes which were suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is expected that the aircraft will boost Arik Air’s fleet in readiness for the yuletide season.

“We are pleased to announce the additional airplane to boost our operations and ensure we provide seamless and efficient service to our customers in this season,” Mr Ilegbodu said .

(NAN)