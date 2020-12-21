Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM) has given a boost to healthcare facilities in Lagos State with the renovation and donation of a set of laboratory equipment to the Outpatient Health Centre in Onikan.

The facelift to the hospital facility built over half a century ago, according to ARM, was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, to support the Lagos State Government in the battle against COVID-19, as well as support immediate communities to live healthy life for growth and economic prosperity.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the equipment is the first of its kind in Nigeria and in the whole of West Africa.

Abayomi said it will help Lagos in containing the impact of COVID-19, as the equipment will help the hospital to effectively manage blood transfusion by ensuring that only safe and clean blood is received from donors and transferred to recipients.

Chief Executive Officer, ARM Holdings, Mrs. Jumoke Ogundare, noted that this year has been a challenging one for all nations including Nigeria as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogundare said ARM has looked at the impact of the pandemic on the health sector as well as the population, and so decided to make a difference with renovation of this facility and donation of the equipment.