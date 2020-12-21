The rave of gunmen attacks in Katsina State has taken a whole new dimension as just days after over 450 GSSS Kankara and Islamiya students were respectively rescued from kidnappers, bandits, on Sunday night, struck Funtua and kidnapped two people.

The attack was said to have occurred at Zamfarawa community behind the Bank of Agriculture building at about 11 pm and it was gathered that the bandits came with sophisticated weapons which they used to shoot and scare residents.

A resident of Zamfarawa community, Hamisu Maikarfe, who spoke to HumAngle said:

“The bandits stormed our village in the night shouting and shooting guns.

“They terrorized the whole community before moving into our house and abducted my younger brother, Nafiu. Then entered another apartment and kidnapped one Mallam khamisu Dan Agaji.”

Some residents of the community said that they bandits acted in a swift manner, unlike other instances where they spent hours terrorizing the community.

Another resident simply identified as Aminu who escaped the bullets while returning from Funtua township narrated his ordeal, saying:

“On my way to our community, I sighted them with heavy guns like they are going for a war. They shot bullets at me but couldn’t get me at all.

“Immediately I escaped their attack, I reported them to Funtua police command and they responded within a short notice.”

It was gathered that the police arrived shortly after the bandits left the community. The gunmen, however, are yet to contact the families of the kidnap victims.

The spate of attacks in Katsina keeps soaring despite the Operation Sahel Sanity exercise of the Army in the region as well as the super army camp in Faskari.

Like this: Like Loading...