Armed men, on Tuesday morning, invaded Kaigar Malamai community in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting the village head and 15 others.

It was gathered that the gang stormed the village at about 12:00 am and operated for several hours after which they left with the victims.

Aliyu Magaji, a resident of the community who escaped with wounds told HumAngle that the armed men walked into the community shooting guns sporadically, terrorizing the whole village and then searched house to house.

“We escaped through the back doors, then later we found out they abducted our village head, Kabir Mai Unguwa, and 15 other people, including six wives, three young girls and six childrenn,” Magaji said.

Another source, who wanted his identity masked, said:

“They invaded our village around 12 a.m., three of the gang members forced one man to take them to the residence of his elder brother, using his motorcycle, which he did.

“Two of the men went into the house and the other one who stood at the entrance asked the man to run away.

“When he left the place, he ran towards some security operatives and told them what was happening in the village, but instead of them to go and confront the gunmen, they asked the man to stay with them till day break.”

Twenty-four hours the attack, the Police Command in Katsina State is yet to comment on the development, however, the PPRO, SP Gambo Isa, said an investigation is ongoing.

