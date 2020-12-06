A suspected armed robber, on Saturday night, was killed during a gunfire exchange with vigilante group in Ubiaja Town, in Esan South Local Government Area of Edo state.

According to reports, the deceased and his gang members have been causing havoc and terrorising the community.

It was gathered that luck ran out of the robber when he and his gang went to rob at a popular Hospital named Ogbeideon on Saturday night, December 5, 2020. The local vigilante promptly responded after a distress call was made.

The robbers opened fire on the vigilante on sighting them, however, they were overpowered.

While all members of the gang were arrested, one of them wearing a female wig and make-up was gunned down.

“Vigilantes group clashed with armed robbers in Ubiaja last night on a gun exchange, one of the robbers died on the spot while the others were apprehended. Kudos!

“One of the robbers killed is from Ubiaja, those arrested are from Ubiaja and Irrua.”

Meanwhile, The Street Journal, on Saturday, reported that the New Benin market experienced blood flow as heavily armed hoodlums laid a siege in the area, killing four persons, including a baby, in the Edo State capital.

It was also gathered that four persons sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries as the hoodlums, one of who was allegedly armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, shot sporadically into the air to disperse residents.

