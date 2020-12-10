Okodili Ndidi Abuja

The ongoing Chief of Army Staff Conference, Thursday, came to an abrupt end after one of the participating senior Army Officers tested positive for COVID-19.

All participants have been mandated by the Nigerian Army authority to immediately proceed on self-isolation.

Also, the number of guests earlier invited for the wedding of the son of the Chief of Army Staff, Mr. Hamisu Tukur Buratai, have been pruned down with total exclusion of all the officers who were at the conference.

According to a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, “the Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive for COVID-19.

“The remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled. All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease”.

A separate statement, also signed by Musa, read, “this is to inform Your Excellencies, Your Royal Highnesses, Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, respected elders, Friends, brothers, sisters and other invited guests that due to resurgence of COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai wishes to inform all dignitaries and other invited guests that activities earlier scheduled for the wedding of his son Mr. Hamisu Tukur Buratai will proceed as arranged albeit pruned down without the participation of all those who were at the conference.”