By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered the corpses of one soldier and a civilian from a forest in Ibadan while searching for a foreigner kidnapped in the city on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, made the disclosure on Monday.

He added that an Army Lieutenant and an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps also sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire between the kidnappers and security operatives.

According to him, one Hassan Mills of Panorama farm, Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer in Oke Alaro and his men combed the forest with a view to rescue the victim from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

Fadeyi revealed that a team of Operation Burst which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest during which one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and immediately taking to the hospital.

The Police image maker said the Personal Assistant to the victim who was also abducted escaped during an exchange of gunfire.

Negotiation with the captors according to him is being concealed from the Police while efforts have been intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the victim.

He urged well-meaning and good people of Oyo State with useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the kidnappers and victim to furnish the Police in the state for rescue operation to be carried out immediately.

Fadeyi said “On 12/12/2020 at about 1723 hrs, one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.

“In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the abductor from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

“Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest.

“Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and immediately taking to the hospital while the Personal assistant to the abductor who was also abducted escaped during an exchange of gunfire.

“On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while a Civil Defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury after a search in the forest.

“It is worthy of note that the movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the Police authority in the State to enable professional advice to be given appropriately.

“Also, negotiations with the captors are also concealed from the Police. Meanwhile, effort intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the abductor.

“Well-meaning and good people of Oyo state with useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the captors/abductor should furnish the Police in Oyo State for a rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please.”

The incident is coming barely three days after two foreigners were earlier kidnapped in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.

The foreigners were kidnapped around 4:00 pm Wednesday evening at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, according to sources.

They were said to be driving out of the company’s premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres which forced the vehicles to a halt.

Sources said the two foreigners were first robbed of their cash and other possessions before they were whisked away by their abductors.

The Police spokesperson in confirming the incident said the security operatives are on the trail of the criminals.