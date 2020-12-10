Breaking News

Army General Dies Of COVID-19

Late Major-General, John Olu Irefin

The Nigerian Army has lost one of its General Officer Commanding (GOC) six divisions in Port-Harcourt, Major-General, John Olu Irefin from COVID-19 complications.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Sagir Musa, said in a statement on Thursday that the GOC was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

READ ALSO: US Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll As Regulators Meet Over Pfizer Vaccine

The conference has since been cancelled off by the army and participants comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, Commandants of Army Schools, Commanders of Army Operations have been asked to go into isolation for 14 days.


