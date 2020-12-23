Officials of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, foiled a kidnap and armed robbery operation along Ibilo-Isua Road in Igarra village in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing one of six bandits in the process.

Confirming the development, the Commander of the army brigade, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar, narrated that the troops who were on patrol with other security agencies encountered a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers attempting to abduct some travellers on the road.

The army boss said:

“The bandits attempted to kidnap three travellers in a gold-painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model with registration number AKD 55 GS.

“On sighting the troops, the kidnappers tried to engage the troops in a gun battle but were defeated due to troops’ firepower. This resulted in the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Three of kidnapped victims were said to have been rescued after the incident, while some other items were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Brigadier-General Abubakar listed the recovered items to include, the sum of N350,770, a cutlass, 11/2 sachet of tramadol hydrochloride(100mg), and one black Itel phone.

The army commander, therefore, advised the general public to give useful information on suspected criminals and their hideouts to the security agencies of the state to provide efficient services.

