Arsenal will be hoping to get themselves back on track in their penultimate game of the year 2020, as they host one of their fierce rivals, Chelsea, in the star Premier League Boxing Day fixture.
It has been a largely disappointing season for the Gunners this term as they are closer to the relegation zone than the top-four spot they often covet.
Arsenal’s paltry tally of 14 points from 14 matches this season is actually their worst at this stage of a campaign since 1974-75.
While Mikel Arteta’s men are languishing in the 15th position, the Blues are 10 spots ahead in 5th position, and they could climb up into the second spot if they get a win at the Emirates.
However, while Chelsea are favourites based on current form, the history books favour Arsenal ahead of their London neighbours.
Arsenal lead the overall head-to-head between these two teams, with the Gunners boasting 78 wins to Chelsea’s 65, while there have also been 58 draws throughout history.
Arteta makes 6 changes to the team that lost 4-1 to @mancity. Granit Xhaka makes a return while Pablo Mari makes his #EPL debut. Chilwell and James make dramatic recoveries to reclaim their places in the Chelsea 11. #ARSCHE
Kick off at the Emirates
Bukayo Saka from Arsenal swings in the corner from the right but Kurt Zouma relives the pressure
Poor play by Thiago Silva, a weak attempt by the defender to clear the ball puts Chelsea under pressure
Free kick…
Alexandre Lacazette is penalised for pushing Kurt Zouma.
Two corner kicks for Arsenal already and none for Chelsea
Ball possession: Arsenal: 62%, Chelsea: 38%.
free kick as Granit Xhaka from Arsenal trips Christian Pulisic
Shot by Mason Mount is off the target
CLOSE! Another effort by Mason Mount.. he beats the wall and keeper with his free kick but it hits the post!
It’s raining, making conditions difficult for the players
15MINS: Mari catches Kovacic and earns the first yellow card of the match. The young defender must now be careful for all of 75 minutes #ARSCHE
After a tactical foul, Pablo Mari gets the first Yellow Card
