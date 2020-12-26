Arsenal will be hoping to get themselves back on track in their penultimate game of the year 2020, as they host one of their fierce rivals, Chelsea, in the star Premier League Boxing Day fixture.

It has been a largely disappointing season for the Gunners this term as they are closer to the relegation zone than the top-four spot they often covet.

Arsenal’s paltry tally of 14 points from 14 matches this season is actually their worst at this stage of a campaign since 1974-75.

While Mikel Arteta’s men are languishing in the 15th position, the Blues are 10 spots ahead in 5th position, and they could climb up into the second spot if they get a win at the Emirates.

However, while Chelsea are favourites based on current form, the history books favour Arsenal ahead of their London neighbours.

Arsenal lead the overall head-to-head between these two teams, with the Gunners boasting 78 wins to Chelsea’s 65, while there have also been 58 draws throughout history.