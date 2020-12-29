A file photo of Gabriel

Arsenal defender, Gabriel has tested positive for the COVID-19 which will rule him out of the Gunners upcoming clash against Brighton and West Brom

Arsenal released this statement via its official website on Thursday which read ”Gabriel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating according to UK Government and Premier League protocols.”

”We will continue to monitor and support Gabriel, and we are hoping he will be available again after our next two matches,” it concluded.

Fellow countrymen Willian and David Luiz missed the Chelsea game with illness, are set to rejoin the full squad on New Year’s Eve. The North London club has stated that the pair had tested negative for COVID-19

Thomas Partey is yet to recover from a thigh injury and still faces some weeks on the sidelines