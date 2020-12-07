Asa

Multiple award-winning Nigerian songbird Bukola Elemide better known as Asa was a recent guest on Ndani TV where she discussed a number of issues.

The exceptional songwriter during the interview talked about her attraction to tall, dark guys, the impact of COVID-19 on her career as well as how she handles critics.

The “Be My Man” hitmaker revealed that her love for tall men stems from her dissatisfaction that her parents were short. She said:

“I am crazy for tall guys. They could be dark. If you are dark, be very dark. Then, it takes me time to think, ‘Does he have a brain?’ If my future man is short, if I ever get married, I won’t complain. I do hope he is not short, because my parents were short and I wasn’t happy about that.”

The Europe-based music sensation also spoke about how she was wary of opinions about her voice when she started her music journey. According to her, she never trusted people and she started out as a dancer, not a singer. She disclosed:

“I just never trusted people; maybe it was (because) my father told me all the time that ‘you can’t trust people’. I think people just didn’t get me. When I started performing publicly, I didn’t come out as a singer. I came out as a dancer. That thing was inside me saying, ‘Why is your voice like this? Why do you sound like this? Why do you walk like this? Who do you think you are’? So, I just went into my world and performed to an imaginary audience. When my first album came out, I did not expect it was going to be that big. I was shy and slightly embarrassed. I thought I was not ready and still needed to do more work.”

On the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on her career and her inability to perform at concerts, the 36-year-old said: