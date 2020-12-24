Rihanna and Asap Rocky | Photo Vulture

ASAP Rocky sparked rumours he would be spending Christmas with Rihanna – as he jetted into Barbados. Photographed arriving in the singer’s home country on a commercial flight on Tuesday, ASAP whose real name is Rakim Mayers was seen in the airport wearing a white T-shirt, patterned trousers and a face mask.

Rihanna was herself seen travelling to the Caribbean nation last week, although the Umbrella singer took a private jet.

The two have known each other for years and occasionally worked together, but have ignited romance rumours in recent months.

The romance talk started when they walked the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London a year ago. Then in January, they were seen looking close as they laughed together backstage at a benefit concert in New York. Since then the two have been seen enjoying quiet dinner dates around New York.

Like Rihanna, New York rapper ASAP, 32, has connections in Barbados. His late father, who died eight years ago, came from the Caribbean island nation.

Rihanna previously dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for more than two years before they both went their separate ways.

ASAP Rocky is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, model, actor, and music video director. He is a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, from which he adopted his moniker.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are yet to openly admit the rumoured romance between them till now.