A chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr. Kuye Taofeek Ojajide, has decried the high rate of poverty among youths in the area, which he ascribed to the surge in insecurity, prostitution and other vices synonymous with Ajegunle.

Addressing the media, he expressed concern over rampant rate of insecurity in Ajegunle, the bad state of infrastructure, especially roads and the high rate of youth joblessness, which he said are not immune to solutions, if the right leadership is in place.

According to him, “I have reached out to the community through my various empowerment programmes over the years and I can say authoritatively that with the experiences that I have gathered, those challenges could be addressed headlong.”

He emphasized the need to put an end to the kind of unprogressive nature of life prevalent in Ajegunle, a stigma that has long lived with this area.

“We need a departure from what the community was known for and inject a new life.”

“The living condition in Ajegunle is very worrisome, the level of insecurity in the area occasioned by poverty must be a concern for all and all hands must be on the deck to tackle this menace through re-orientation of our youths, quality and good education, skill acquisition programs, rehabilitation of dilapidated infrastructure and need to make the environment friendly.”

Asked on what he has done to warrant the peoples support for his chairmanship aspiration, Olajide said, “I’m not just coming out to seek peoples’ vote, I have contributed immensely to the betterment of this community. At least, three out of five people within my community in Ajeromi Ifelodun LG would not deny that for about three years ago, my empowerment program have been consistent. In the area of security, I have collaborated with several None-Governmental Organisations to bring succor to the people. But this can be improved on and make to go round if we are in government.”

He said with the allocation from the Federal government that runs to over N300 to N400 millions of naira monthly, plus the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), something better could be done to improve the living standard in the local government.